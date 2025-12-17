FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for NBA, NCAAF Bowls, NFL Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New players can activate this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $250 bonus on the NBA, NFL Week 16, and college football bowl games this week. This is an opportunity for new users to grab a 50-1 odds boost just in time for a huge run of holiday sports action. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on Wednesday NBA like Bulls-Cavs or Grizzlies-Timberwolves.

Anyone who signs up in Missouri will receive a $300 instant bonus with any $5 bet. This is a great time to secure these bonuses with the CFP about to launch, the NBA in full swing and the NFL returning on Thursday Night Football for a key matchup between the Seahawks and Rams.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on any game to get $250 in bonuses with a win. Click here to sign up in Missouri and win $300 in bonuses on any $5 wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $250 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus (Score $300 Bonus in Missouri) In-App Promos Choose Your NBA Reward, College Basketball Parlay Boost Token, CFP Future Boost, NHL SGP/Parlay Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

FanDuel recently updated its offer earlier this week from 30 to 1 to 50 to 1 returns in bonus bets. This offer comes in time for the December holidays and what is one of the busiest runs on the sports calendar — it also arrives just weeks away from the start of the NFL Playoffs.

Other In-App Offers Available This Week

FanDuel Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to in-app offers. Take a look at a few of the best options available this week:

NBA Cup Choose Your Rewards: Basketball fans can secure a 50% same game parlay profit boost or two 25% profit boosts for Wednesday’s games. Apply these boosts to Bulls vs. Cavs or Grizzlies-Timberwolves.

Basketball fans can secure a 50% same game parlay profit boost or two 25% profit boosts for Wednesday’s games. Apply these boosts to Bulls vs. Cavs or Grizzlies-Timberwolves. 30% College Basketball Profit Boost: Go big on any college basketball game with this 30% profit boost.

Go big on any college basketball game with this 30% profit boost. 25% NHL SGP Profit Boost: Hockey fans can boost the odds on any NHL same game parlay for the four matchups on Wednesday.

Hockey fans can boost the odds on any NHL same game parlay for the four matchups on Wednesday. 30% Profit Boost on College Football Playoff Futures: Look ahead to the College Football Playoff with a futures boost.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Skip the need for a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to sign up in most states. Click here to register in Missouri.

to sign up in most states. Click here to register in Missouri. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet on any game this week, including the NBA Wednesday slate.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.