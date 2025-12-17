Live Radio
FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for NBA, NCAAF Bowls, NFL Games

New players can activate this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $250 bonus on the NBA, NFL Week 16, and college football bowl games this week. This is an opportunity for new users to grab a 50-1 odds boost just in time for a huge run of holiday sports action. Click here to start signing up.



Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on Wednesday NBA like Bulls-Cavs or Grizzlies-Timberwolves.

Anyone who signs up in Missouri will receive a $300 instant bonus with any $5 bet. This is a great time to secure these bonuses with the CFP about to launch, the NBA in full swing and the NFL returning on Thursday Night Football for a key matchup between the Seahawks and Rams.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on any game to get $250 in bonuses with a win. Click here to sign up in Missouri and win $300 in bonuses on any $5 wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $250 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus (Score $300 Bonus in Missouri)
In-App Promos Choose Your NBA Reward, College Basketball Parlay Boost Token, CFP Future Boost, NHL SGP/Parlay Boost, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On December 17, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

FanDuel recently updated its offer earlier this week from 30 to 1 to 50 to 1 returns in bonus bets. This offer comes in time for the December holidays and what is one of the busiest runs on the sports calendar — it also arrives just weeks away from the start of the NFL Playoffs.

Other In-App Offers Available This Week

FanDuel Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to in-app offers. Take a look at a few of the best options available this week:

  • NBA Cup Choose Your Rewards: Basketball fans can secure a 50% same game parlay profit boost or two 25% profit boosts for Wednesday’s games. Apply these boosts to Bulls vs. Cavs or Grizzlies-Timberwolves.
  • 30% College Basketball Profit Boost: Go big on any college basketball game with this 30% profit boost.
  • 25% NHL SGP Profit Boost: Hockey fans can boost the odds on any NHL same game parlay for the four matchups on Wednesday.
  • 30% Profit Boost on College Football Playoff Futures: Look ahead to the College Football Playoff with a futures boost.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Skip the need for a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

  • Click here to sign up in most states. Click here to register in Missouri.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
  • Start with a $5 bet on any game this week, including the NBA Wednesday slate.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

