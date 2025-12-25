FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for Late NFL, NBA Christmas Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the FanDuel promo code offer in time for a loaded Christmas day in the sports world, between three NFL and five NBA games. Create a new account to get started, and then place a winning wager with your first bet on the app to redeem $250 in bonus bets to get your account started.







The way this welcome offer works is: Create a new account on FanDuel using the links anywhere on this page, place a $5 wager on the NFL or NBA today, and claim the $250 bonus if that initial bet settles as a win. The best part about this promotion is that the any sport and market is valid, and the odds do not matter, which gives you plenty of opportunities to find a winning bet across the eight games on Christmas.

To get started, sign up with the FanDuel promo code offer to redeem this $250 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer Secures $250 NBA, NFL Christmas Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $250 Bonus (Score $300 Guaranteed Bonus in Missouri) In-App Bonuses Daily Holiday Gift, 30% Pass the Leg Parlay Boost, Bet Protect, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP