FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for Late NFL, NBA Christmas Games

Sign up with the FanDuel promo code offer in time for a loaded Christmas day in the sports world, between three NFL and five NBA games. Create a new account to get started, and then place a winning wager with your first bet on the app to redeem $250 in bonus bets to get your account started.
The way this welcome offer works is: Create a new account on FanDuel using the links anywhere on this page, place a $5 wager on the NFL or NBA today, and claim the $250 bonus if that initial bet settles as a win. The best part about this promotion is that the any sport and market is valid, and the odds do not matter, which gives you plenty of opportunities to find a winning bet across the eight games on Christmas.
To get started, sign up with the FanDuel promo code offer to redeem this $250 bonus.
FanDuel Promo Code Offer Secures $250 NBA, NFL Christmas Bonus
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Win $250 Bonus (Score $300 Guaranteed Bonus in Missouri)
|In-App Bonuses
|Daily Holiday Gift, 30% Pass the Leg Parlay Boost, Bet Protect, etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 25, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This is your chance to get your account started off on the right foot by signing up, placing a $5 wager, and have that wager settle as a win to redeem the $250 bonus bet welcome offer.
With no odds limit, you could place a wager on the Broncos moneyline at -1000 odds and redeem the $250 bonus as long as they are able to avoid to a huge upset against the Chiefs who are missing their top two QBs for this game.
Pass the Leg NFL Parlay Boost for Christmas Games
Enjoy the holiday with your friends on FanDuel with this Pass the Leg promotion for the three NFL games on Christmas. This is a fun promotion where you can join a group with your friends on FanDuel, with at least three people, and each add their own leg to a parlay.
As long as you are able to add 3+ NFL wagers for the three Christmas games, FanDuel will boost this parlay by 30%. Here are the three NFL games, and any to dive into:
- Cowboys vs. Commanders
- Lions vs. Vikings
- Broncos vs. Chiefs
How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer
It doesn’t take long for new customers to create an account. Take these steps to win bonus bets today:
- Use the links anywhere on this page to activate this FanDuel promo code offer.
- Provide your name, email, date of birth, etc.
- Deposit $5+ with online banking, a debit card, Venmo or PayPal.
- Win a $5 bet to redeem a $250 bonus.
Once signed up and have the welcome offer redeemed, scroll through the app to take advantage of the promotions for the games today. FanDuel is known for being generous with their in-app promos, including NFL and CFB profit boosts and no-sweat bets.