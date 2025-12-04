Live Radio
Home » Sports » FanDuel Promo Code: Claim…

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 NFL Bonus for Cowboys-Lions TNF

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer in time to claim a $150 bonus for Thursday Night Football tonight between the Cowboys and Lions. We have a fantastic TNF game in store for tonight, and FanDuel is generous enough to offer a $150 bonus while placing your favorite wager on this game.



Place your first wager on the app on TNF tonight for $5, and receive the $150 bonus if that wager ends up winning. So, this means a winning NFL wager tonight is the only hurdle to clear to redeem this welcome offer on FanDuel.
Cowboys vs. Lions is a huge game tonight, with both teams needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Lions are the home team and 3-point favorites, but the Cowboys are on a roll, so it will not be easy.
Use the FanDuel promo code offer to claim a $150 bonus, and then check out the promotions offered for TNF and more on FanDuel tonight.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 NFL Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus With a Win
In-App Promos 30% TNF SGP Profit Boost, NFL TNF $2M Jackpot, 25% NHL SGP Profit Boost, NFL Community Play of the Day, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On December 4, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for players to receive a bonus for Thursday Night Football or any other game this week. Bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

So, this means that you should place your first wager on the app on something you are confident in. The Lions are -164 on the moneyline if you think they are able to take care of business at home, while you can also back an alternate line on CeeDee Lambs receiving yards at 50+ at -500 odds.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook is a breeze. Set up a new profile by following these simple steps:

  • Use the links on this page to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)
  • Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.
  • Bet $5 on Thursday Night Football or any other game to get a $150 bonus with a win.
  • Use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football or any other sport.

$2M Thursday Touchdown Jackpot on FanDuel

There are a ton of ways to get in on the action with a good primetime NFL game like we have in store tonight, but one promotion that FanDuel runs is a unique promotion around the anytime touchdown market.

The way it works is, place an anytime touchdown wager on the TNF game tonight, and if your player scores either the first or last touchdown of the game you will receive a share of $2M in bonus bets, shared with other users who selected the same player.

Here are some good anytime TD looks for this game:

  • Jameson Williams: +100
  • George Pickens: +125
  • Jake Ferguson: +145
  • Isaac TeSlaa: +155

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

fanduel
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up