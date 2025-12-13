FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Army vs. Navy Bonus, Upgraded $300 Missouri Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The end of the college football regular season is upon us, which means we get to watch one of the best rivalries in sports kick off. Bet $5 on Army-Navy today to secure the latest FanDuel promo code offer and take home a $150 additional bonus if you win. Those in Missouri, meanwhile, will receive an upgraded $300 bonus following the state’s sports betting launch earlier this month. You can get either offer here without a bonus code.







A qualifying wager can be made on any market of the game including Army or Navy’s moneyline, their spread, the game total or a player prop, like Blake Horvath’s rushing total. That initial bet will then become your eligible wager and, if it is successful, will win you both cash and the massive bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer on Army-Navy

If you like triple option football and a great American tradition, Army-Navy kicks off the 126th installment of their rivalry this Saturday. Thanks to the latest FanDuel promo code offer, you can also win a huge $150 bonus on the game. Make a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the game and take home the bonus as soon as your wager settles as a win.

Outside of the pomp and circumstance that surrounds this amazing spectacle, Army-Navy features two of the most interesting offenses in the country. Navy is led by quarterback Blake Horvath, a 1,000 rusher and leader of one of the best and most well-renowned triple offenses in the country.

On the other side, Cale Hellums leads an Army attack behind Rimington Award nominee Brady Small and a solid offensive line. The Black Knights average over 250 rushing yards this season with Hellums topping the 1,000 yard mark, as well.

This game ended 31-13 last season as the Midshipmen stunned Army. With the total only at 38.5, fans could be looking at a typical low-scoring battle of field position.

However, if you believe that Horvath, who is a competent thrower, can get his receivers behind the Army secondary, taking the over may not be a bad play. Navy is favored in this game, as well, with the spread set at -6.5.

In-App Specials Featured for Saturday Action

Grab the most up-to-date lines for the game as well as specials for other sports action Saturday when you log into your new FanDuel account. Check out the latest right here:

Army-Navy Betting Lines:

Spread: Navy -6.5

Moneyline: Army (+198), Navy (-240)

Total: 38.5

Anytime Touchdown Odds:

Blake Horvath (-210)

Cale Hellums (-195)

Alex Tecza (-140)

Noah Short (+130)

Eli Heidenreich (+165)

College Football Playoffs Boost: Earn enhanced odds on a futures bet by wagering on the college football playoffs Saturday

Steps to Securing FanDuel Promo Code Offer Saturday

The sportsbook will require certain pieces of personal and financial information in order to lock you into the FanDuel promo code Saturday. Use your full legal name, date of birth, a valid home address and turn on the location settings of your device to begin.

You will also need to make an initial cash deposit prior to placing that starting bet. Use an online bank transfer, debit card, PayPal or any other secure payment option to do so.

The $150 bonus will arrive in your account after your eligible wager is marked as a “win.” Those bonus bets will stay available in your account for seven (7) days and can be used by selecting the amount of bonuses you wish to wager in your betslip. After seven (7) days, any leftover bonuses will expire.