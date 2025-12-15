FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Is Still Offering $300 Bonus for Dolphins-Steelers, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $5 bet after unlocking this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer to redeem a guaranteed $300 bonus. This is an increased bonus because of the recent launch of sportsbook apps, so it won’t last much longer.

FanDuel and other sportsbook apps launched in Missouri on December 1st. We expect this bonus to eventually decrease, making it the perfect time to sign up. In addition to the NFL, you’ll be able to use bonus bets for NBA games, Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, college basketball and the College Football Playoff.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code for Monday Night Football

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus In-App Bonuses 25% SGP Boost for the Dolphins vs. Steelers, Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Profit Boost, College Football Playoff Futures Boost, NBA 25% SGP Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Week 15 of the NFL season will end on Monday night in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are three-point favorites over the Dolphins, with a total set at 42.5 points. The Dolphins are nearly eliminated from the playoffs, but the Steelers are fighting to win the AFC North.

Start by placing a bet with this welcome bonus. Then, opt-in to a 25% same-game parlay boost and increase your winnings. Combine props for Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, DK Metcalf, Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane and other players. For example, take Rodgers to record 225+ passing yards at +114.

TJ Watt won’t be on the field for the Steelers, which severely hurts the defense. On the other hand, Tagovailoa has struggled to perform in cold conditions, and it will be chilly in Pittsburgh for this one.

College Football Playoff Futures Profit Boost

FanDuel has a College Football Playoff Future profit boost. Use this time to increase winnings by 30% for a bet on any team to win the title. The first round begins on Friday, December 19th.

Ohio State has the best odds to win the championship at +190, followed by Indiana (+320), Georgia (+600), Oregon (+800) and Texas Tech (+850).

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO.