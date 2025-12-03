FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Grab Instant $300 Sign Up Launch Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Legal sports betting has arrived in the state of Missouri, and you can get set up with the FanDuel Missouri promo code to get an exclusive launch offer. Sign up and bet on any game taking place this week to get $300 in bonus bets guaranteed. Click here to sign up and claim this offer.





Missouri residents can easily activate this offer with a $5 bet. The outcome of that bet does not matter, and you will get your $300 in bonus bets before that bet even settles.

When you compare this offer to the one that FanDuel Sportsbook provides on a national level, it is clear how strong it is. Users who sign up in other states will get an opportunity to secure $150 in bonus bets, and the caveat is that the initial $5 bet has to settle as a win.

So, not only does the Missouri offer provide double the bonuses, but users are guaranteed the reward when they place their first bet.

Whether you want to bet on one of tonight’s NBA games, tomorrow’s Cowboys-Lions game or any other event happening this week, you will easily be able to activate this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. Let’s go through how it all works within the app.

Grab $300 Bonus With FanDuel Missouri Promo Code

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Sports Available NBA, NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NHL, EPL, More Bonus Last Verified On Dec. 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Since the NBA slate will likely garner the most attention for tonight, let’s go through how you can activate your offer by betting on one of those games.

The Pistons-Bucks game provides plenty of intrigue tonight. Maybe you think Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a huge night and help his team get a much-needed win.

You could bet $5 on Antetokounmpo to score 30+ points in tonight’s game and instantly unleash your $300 in bonus bets.

If you prefer to look ahead to something like Sunday night’s Texans-Chiefs game, a $5 bet on any market for that game will unlock your bonus bets, too.

FanDuel NBA Wednesday Parlays

New users will quickly see that FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides pre-made parlays to take advantage of. The prominent options are based on how many people have placed that wager. Some of the trending options for the NBA tonight are listed below:

Jalen Brunson 30+ points, Karl-Anthony Towns 25+ points, Miles Bridges 20+ points, LaMelo Ball 20+ points, Mikal Bridges 15+ points (+1373)

Desmond Bane 30+ points, De’Aaron Fox 25+ points, Franz Wagner 20+ points, Dylan Harper 15+ points (+1630)

Giannis Antetokounmpo 30+ points and 12+ rebounds, Cade Cunningham 30+ points and 12+ assists (+2781)

Bam Adebayo to record a double-double, Tyler Herro 3+ made threes, Anthony Davis to record a double-double and 2+ blocks (+596)

Sign in at the start of each day to view the trending parlay options with FanDuel.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: How To Register

The steps to claim this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook are listed below: