FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA, NHL, NCAAB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer and claim a $300 bonus. This is an opportunity to lock in a guaranteed bonus during the first week of legal sports betting in Missouri. Click here to start signing up.







All it takes is a $5 bet on any sport to secure $300 in bonuses. New users will receive these bonuses no matter what happens on that initial wager.

This Missouri bonus is the perfect starting point for first-time players on FanDuel Sportsbook. New players who sign up in a different state must place a $5 winning wager to secure $300 in bonuses.

Click here to activate this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer and use a $5 bet on any game to win $300 in guaranteed bonuses.

Win $300 Bonus With This FanDuel Missouri Promo Code

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Guaranteed Bonus Other In-App Offers College Basketball Wildcard Reward, NBA 30% Profit Boost, NHL SGP 25% Profit Boost, College Basketball 30% Profit Boost, NFL Thursday Touchdown Jackpot, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Picking a winner in Missouri won’t matter when it comes to this FanDuel promo. Simply placing that $5 bet will be enough to secure this $300 bonus.

We recommend taking advantage of this offer sooner rather than later. The Missouri promo is better than the current FanDuel Sportsbook offer for players in other states.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Setting up a new account in Missouri is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click here to start the registration process. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

to start the registration process. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Use a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses. Players will have access to these bonus bets for up to one week after the original wager settles.

Remember, players in other states can get $300 in bonuses by placing a $5 wager. Click here to start signing up.

Other In-App Offers in Missouri

FanDuel Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to in-app promos. Take a quick look at a few of the options available on Tuesday:

College Basketball Wildcard Reward: Click claim no on this Wildcard offer and reveal a mystery reward for any college basketball game on Tuesday or Wednesday

Click claim no on this Wildcard offer and reveal a mystery reward for any college basketball game on Tuesday or Wednesday NBA 30% Profit Boost: This is a straightforward offer that applies to any Tuesday night NBA game. Use this boost on any NBA game, including the doubleheader on NBC/Peacock.

This is a straightforward offer that applies to any Tuesday night NBA game. Use this boost on any NBA game, including the doubleheader on NBC/Peacock. NHL SGP 25% Profit Boost: Start with a 25% profit boost on any NHL same game parlay on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday night.

Start with a 25% profit boost on any NHL same game parlay on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday night. College Basketball 30% Profit Boost: College basketball fans can secure 30% profit boost tokens for two massive games. Boost the odds on Duke-Florida and Kentucky-UNC.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO.