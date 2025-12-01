FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Claim New User Bet $5, Get $300 Sign Up Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account in Missouri and start with a $5 bet on any game. That will be enough to lock in $300 in total bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook is a top-tier option in Missouri, and it all starts with this $300 bonus. New players can take advantage of this offer in time for Monday’s games.

Activate this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer on launch day and place a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: How to Win $300 Bonus on Launch Day

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Sports Available NBA, NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NHL, EPL, More Bonus Last Verified On December 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward offer that keeps things simple for new players in Missouri. Simply sign up on launch day and start with a $5 bet. There is no need to sweat out that initial wager. No matter what happens in the game, new users will receive $300 in bonuses.

New players in Missouri can use these bonuses to make picks on a wide range of markets. NFL Week 13 closes out with the New England Patriots and New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Not to mention, there are tons of options in the NBA, NHL and college basketball as well.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Offer

Let’s take a closer look at the registration process on FanDuel Sportsbook. This is an opportunity for new players to sign up and start reaping the rewards in Missouri:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Provide basic identifying information in the required fields to set up a new account.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 bet on any game this week to lock in this $300 bonus.

Use these bonus bets to start making picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Sports Betting is Live in Missouri

Sports fans can start placing legal wagers in Missouri and reaping the rewards. It all starts with this $300 sign-up bonus, but there are tons of other ways to bet on FanDuel Sportsbook in Missouri. Keep an eye out on the promos page for different offers throughout the week.

There is a 30% profit boost available for Patriots vs. Giants on Monday Night Football. Additionally, basketball fans can secure a 25% same game parlay for any NBA game. We expect to see a lot of great options for first-time players in Missouri this week and beyond.

