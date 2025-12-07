FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NFL Week 14 Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New players can sign up with this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer and claim a $300 bonus in time for the NFL Sunday slate of games. Take advantage of the first opportunity for those located in Missouri to place wagers on an NFL Sunday, as sports betting just launched in the Show-Me state this past Monday, December 1st.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code for $300 NFL Bonus

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Guaranteed Bonus Other In-App Offers NFL SNF Super Boost, NFL Profit Boost, No Sweat Bet, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes is a $5 bet on any NFL game today to secure $300 in bonuses. which will be received no matter what happens on that initial wager. This is the perfect way to get in on the NFL action, as you can place any NFL wager knowing that a $300 bonus is coming your way. All NFL Sundays are fun, and today is no different, especially Sunday Night Football between the Chiefs and the Texans.

Activate this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer and use a $5 bet on any game to win $300 in guaranteed bonuses.

Missouri users are able to claim a better offer than the national one that FanDuel offers. In every other state, the bonus is only $150 as opposed to $300, and it is only redeemed after winning that initial wager.

Instead, everybody in Missouri is able to receive a $300 bonus automatically, no matter what happens with that initial wager. This means you can go as bold as possible and place a wager on Rashee Rice first touchdown at +650 odds, and you will still receive the bonus even if he does not end up scoring first.

Texans vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

This Chiefs game on Sunday night against the Texans is your first opportunity to place a wager on the Chiefs game since the go live date of December 1st. The Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Cowboys, while the Texans are riding a hot streak and now have the AFC South in their sights.

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites in this game, with the total set at an over/under of 41.5, per the odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

One way for Missouri users to benefit on this game is to take advantage of the NFL Super Boost. FanDuel is running an awesome promotion for this game, where all Missouri users can claim +100 odds on 1+ points to be scored in this game. No game has ever ended in a 0-0 tie, so it’s safe to say that super boost is likely to hit.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Setting up a new account in Missouri is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Use the links on this page to head to the sportsbook and start the registration process. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Use a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses. Players will have access to these bonus bets for up to one week after the original wager settles.

Remember, players in other states can get $300 in bonuses by placing a $5 wager.