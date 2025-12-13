FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA, CBB, NFL Week 15

New sports bettors in Missouri are able to redeem this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer to claim one of the best welcome offers on the market. Create a new account using the links anywhere on the page to claim $300 in bonus bets.
Create a new account and place a $5 bet on any game. That will be enough to secure $300 in total bonuses to kick off the weekend, as the outcome of that initial $5 wager does not matter.
Missouri launched sports betting on December 1st, and FanDuel is offering one of the best new user welcome bonuses on the market, which is also significantly better than what the national offer is.
So, use this opportunity to sign up with the FanDuel Missouri promo code offer to redeem a guaranteed $300 in bonuses, and then check out the additional promotions that FanDuel is offering for the games tonight and over the weekend.
FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: How to Sign Up
|FanDuel Missouri Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus
|Sports Available
|NBA, NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NHL, EPL, More
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 13, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Creating a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook is the only way to lock in this Missouri promo. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:
- Use the links on this page to head to the sportsbook and start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other preferred payment method.
- Finally, bet $5 on the NFL or any other sport. This will unlock a $300 bonus no matter the outcome of the original wager.
- Start using these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, soccer or any other sport this week.
Win $300 Bonus With This FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Offer
A simple $5 wager is all it takes to secure this $300 bonus for new FanDuel users in the Show-Me state. As mentioned earlier, this Missouri specific welcome offer is significantly better than the national FanDuel offer.
For context, users in all other states can place a $5 wager to redeem $150 in bonuses, but only if that initial wager wins. So, the bonus is half as much, and can only be redeemed by winning your initial wager on FanDuel.
It is unknown how long this offer is going to last, so do not miss out on this opportunity to receive a guaranteed $300 bonus.
NBA Same-Game Parlay Profit Boost Friday Night
With seven NBA games tonight to choose from, FanDuel is upping the ante by offering a 30% SGP parlay boost for any of those seven games tonight.
The two best games tonight are the Hawks-Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, and the Timberwolves-Warriors at 10:10 p.m. ET. We’ll choose the earlier game for our SGP, with our three favorite plays in the Hawks-Pistons below:
- Dyson Daniels over 5.5 rebounds
- Cade Cunningham over 6.5 rebounds
- Jalen Johnson 25+ Points
- Boosted from +527 to +685
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.