Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 FanCash Bonus This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer can win FanCash for three consecutive days. Set up a new account in time to bet on the UFC, NFL, college football, NBA or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.







New players can sign up and place a $10 bet on any game. This will unlock $100 in FanCash no matter what. Players will have three straight days of this same bonus.

New players in Missouri will have no shortage of options on Fanatics Sportsbook this weekend. There are college football conference championship games, UFC 323 and a ton of NFL games to choose from on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to automatically activate this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer. From there, use $30 in bets to win $300 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code: Score $300 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards, Free Contests, Giveaways, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in MO Bonus Last Verified On December 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players in Missouri can win FanCash for three straight days. Here is a quick look at what would extract the full $300 in FanCash:

Saturday: Bet $10 on Merab Dvalishvili to beat Petr Yan to win $100 in FanCash.

Sunday: Bet $10 on the Chiefs to cover the spread against the Texans to win $100 in FanCash.

Monday: Bet $10 on the Chargers to beat the Eagles to win $100 in FanCash.

That will be enough to secure these bonuses. This is a great starting point for first-time players on Fanatics Sportsbook in Missouri.

How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a breeze. Missouri players can start by clicking on the links on this page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the preferred payment methods. At this point, players are ready to start locking in bets on the NFL, college football, UFC 323, NBA or any other sport.

Chiefs vs. Texans Betting Preview, Odds

Sunday Night Football will be the first time sports fans can place legal wagers on the Chiefs in Missouri. This is a must-win game as Kansas City looks to keep its playoff hopes alive. Can Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the offense solve Houston’s dominant defense?

Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a variety of markets available for Sunday’s NFL games. Take a quick look at the current odds on this Sunday Night Football matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Houston Texans: +3.5 (-110) // +160 // Over 41.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: -3.5 (-110) // -190 // Under 41.5 (-110)

21+ and present in participating states. New customers who wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer are eligible to receive $100 in FanCash each day for your first three (3) days. You must wager $10+ each day to be eligible for the Rewards each day. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.