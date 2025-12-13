Fanatics Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 in Bonuses on NBA, NFL + Army-Navy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who sign up with this Fanatics Missouri promo code offer will have a foolproof way to win $300 in FanCash. Create a new account and start betting on the NBA Cup, NFL and more. Click here to redeem this offer.







New players can sign up and place a $10 bet on any game Saturday to win $100 in FanCash. Place $10 wagers on Sunday and Monday to win $200 more in FanCash.

Take advantage of this Fanatics promo in Missouri to secure $300 in total FanCash. Between the NBA Cup, NFL Week 15 and Army-Navy, there is no shortage of options available this weekend.

Click here to activate this Fanatics Missouri promo code offer and qualify for up to $300 in total bonuses.

Fanatics Missouri Promo Code Unlocks 3 $100 Bonuses

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards, Free Contests, Giveaways, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in MO Bonus Last Verified On December 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique offer because instead of a one-time bonus, players can win FanCash for three consecutive days. Take a look at three potential wagers that would unlock the $300 in total FanCash:

Saturday: Bet $10 on the Knicks to cover the spread against the Magic.

Sunday: Bet $10 on the Seahawks to win outright against the Colts.

Monday: Bet $10 on the NBA Cup championship game.

Those three wagers will be enough to unlock this FanCash. From there, new users will have the chance to test out the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Think of this offer as a head start.

How to Activate This Fanatics Missouri Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Provide the necessary information in the required sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $10 bet on the NBA Cup or any other game to win $100 in FanCash.

Lock in these same $10 bets on Sunday and Monday to win $200 more in FanCash.

NBA Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter Las Vegas as the heavy favorite to win the NBA Cup. However, this isn’t a playoff series with seven games. All it takes is one off night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company to come up short. The San Antonio Spurs will have Victor Wembanyama back in the lineup as well.

As for the first game, the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic are familiar foes. This is the fourth and final time these two teams will meet this season — until a potential playoff matchup at least. Take a look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook spreads on these NBA Cup semifinal games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Orlando Magic (+5) vs. New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder (-11) vs. San Antonio Spurs

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.