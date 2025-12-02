Haaland scores his 100th Premier League goal as City beats Fulham 5-4. Romero nets 2 for Spurs

Erling Haaland scored his 100th Premier League goal on Tuesday and Manchester City moved to within two points of the…

Erling Haaland scored his 100th Premier League goal on Tuesday and Manchester City moved to within two points of the top of the standings after surviving a stunning fightback from Fulham.

Haaland became the fastest player to reach a century of goals in the league with his 17th-minute opener in City’s 5-4 win at Craven Cottage. But a night of personal glory was nearly wrecked as Fulham came back from 5-1 down and came agonizingly close to an equalizer in added time when Josh King’s effort was cleared off the line.

“It’s not good enough and we all know this and we need to improve as a team,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

Haaland’s goal — lashed in from close range — was his 100th in 111 games. It saw him break the record of England icon Alan Shearer, who reached that benchmark in 124 games.

Newcastle twice blew the lead against Tottenham to draw 2-2 after Cristian Romero scored the second of his goals in the fifth minute of added time. Jack Grealish scored the only goal of the game as Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0.

City survives another scare

City’s victory saw it close the gap on first-place Arsenal, which hosts Brentford on Wednesday. But it was another game when the defensive frailties of Pep Guardiola’s team were laid bare.

City blew a two-goal halftime lead against Leeds on Saturday — needing a stoppage time winner from Phil Foden to avoid dropping points.

It was a similar story against Fulham as City led 3-1 at halftime, with Tijani Reijnders and Foden adding to Haaland’s goal, while Emile Smith-Rowe pulled one back before the break.

Foden got his second early in the second half and a Sander Berge own goal seemingly put City in total control with less than an hour gone.

That was until Fulham mounted a fightback.

Alex Iwobi got Fulham’s second with a low curling effort from outside of the box. Samuel Chukwueze then scored two in the space of six minutes to set up tense finale.

Josko Gvardiol produced the crucial clearance to seal City’s win.

“I know you’re going to ask what happened — I don’t have an answer. It’s the Premier League, right?” Guardiola said.

Romero saves Spurs

With an overhead kick deep into added time, Romero came to Tottenham’s rescue at St James’ Park.

Newcastle took a 1-0 lead through Bruno Guimaraes in the 71st after the home team had dominated the first half.

Romero leveled with a near-post header seven minute later.

Newcastle led again in the 86th when Anthony Gordon converted from the penalty spot, but the drama wasn’t over yet.

Romero’s acrobatic effort stunned the home crowd and salvaged a point for Spurs to prevent its losing run being extended to four games.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe described the late equalizer as “heartbreaking.”

“We’ve had similar experiences this season in terms of not defending leads at the end of games and that’s something we have to reflect on,” he said.

Everton bounced back from defeat to Newcastle on Saturday with victory at Bournemouth.

Grealish — on loan from Man City — scored his second of the season in the 78th.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.