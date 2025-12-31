Equatorial Guinea star Emilio Nsue scores first ‘legal’ goal at Africa Cup

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Emilio Nsue scored a contender for goal of the tournament in his first legal start at…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Emilio Nsue scored a contender for goal of the tournament in his first legal start at the Africa Cup of Nations after an 11-year ineligible career with Equatorial Guinea.

The 35-year-old Nsue was the top scorer with five goals at the last edition of the tournament, but FIFA in 2024 ruled that he was never eligible to play for Equatorial Guinea and it banned him from playing for the national team for six months.

Nsue was finally cleared to play in March this year.

Nsue had an injury going to the Africa Cup and missed his team’s opening 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso before going on as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Sudan. He made his first start against Algeria on Wednesday and scored from a difficult angle to pull a goal back, with Algeria leading 3-1

It’s sure to be Nsue’s last appearance at this edition – Equatorial Guinea was already assured of finishing bottom of Group E.

