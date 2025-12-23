All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 27 20 6 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 27 20 6 1 0 41 88 57 Reading 28 15 11 2 0 32 82 81 Adirondack 25 13 8 3 1 30 67 65 Trois-Rivieres 23 12 8 0 3 27 67 59 Maine 23 11 8 3 1 26 64 57 Worcester 25 12 11 1 1 26 62 73 Greensboro 25 7 12 5 1 20 58 83 Norfolk 27 7 18 2 0 16 68 105

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 27 19 6 1 1 40 90 55 Atlanta 25 19 6 0 0 38 78 49 South Carolina 29 17 11 1 0 35 82 83 Greenville 25 11 10 4 0 26 66 67 Jacksonville 26 13 13 0 0 26 71 81 Savannah 25 10 12 2 1 23 77 76 Orlando 26 9 14 2 1 21 63 78

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 26 16 6 4 0 36 90 63 Toledo 24 15 5 2 2 34 89 65 Bloomington 26 13 9 2 2 30 83 81 Cincinnati 25 13 9 3 0 29 84 87 Indy 25 11 11 2 1 25 63 76 Kalamazoo 24 10 11 2 1 23 71 85 Iowa 26 8 16 2 0 18 69 100

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 29 18 8 3 0 39 104 89 Kansas City 26 17 7 1 1 36 89 72 Tahoe 29 16 11 1 1 34 105 95 Allen 26 13 10 3 0 29 85 81 Wichita 26 11 11 2 2 26 73 75 Rapid City 27 12 13 2 0 26 81 93 Utah 27 12 13 2 0 26 87 89 Tulsa 26 9 17 0 0 18 67 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Norfolk at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.