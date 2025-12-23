All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|27
|20
|6
|1
|0
|41
|88
|57
|Reading
|28
|15
|11
|2
|0
|32
|82
|81
|Adirondack
|25
|13
|8
|3
|1
|30
|67
|65
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|12
|8
|0
|3
|27
|67
|59
|Maine
|23
|11
|8
|3
|1
|26
|64
|57
|Worcester
|25
|12
|11
|1
|1
|26
|62
|73
|Greensboro
|25
|7
|12
|5
|1
|20
|58
|83
|Norfolk
|27
|7
|18
|2
|0
|16
|68
|105
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|27
|19
|6
|1
|1
|40
|90
|55
|Atlanta
|25
|19
|6
|0
|0
|38
|78
|49
|South Carolina
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|82
|83
|Greenville
|25
|11
|10
|4
|0
|26
|66
|67
|Jacksonville
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|26
|71
|81
|Savannah
|25
|10
|12
|2
|1
|23
|77
|76
|Orlando
|26
|9
|14
|2
|1
|21
|63
|78
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|26
|16
|6
|4
|0
|36
|90
|63
|Toledo
|24
|15
|5
|2
|2
|34
|89
|65
|Bloomington
|26
|13
|9
|2
|2
|30
|83
|81
|Cincinnati
|25
|13
|9
|3
|0
|29
|84
|87
|Indy
|25
|11
|11
|2
|1
|25
|63
|76
|Kalamazoo
|24
|10
|11
|2
|1
|23
|71
|85
|Iowa
|26
|8
|16
|2
|0
|18
|69
|100
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|29
|18
|8
|3
|0
|39
|104
|89
|Kansas City
|26
|17
|7
|1
|1
|36
|89
|72
|Tahoe
|29
|16
|11
|1
|1
|34
|105
|95
|Allen
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|85
|81
|Wichita
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|73
|75
|Rapid City
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|81
|93
|Utah
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|87
|89
|Tulsa
|26
|9
|17
|0
|0
|18
|67
|103
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Norfolk at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
