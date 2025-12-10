All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 23 18 4 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 23 18 4 1 0 37 81 49 Maine 19 10 5 3 1 24 58 46 Reading 22 11 9 2 0 24 62 64 Adirondack 19 10 6 2 1 23 49 49 Trois-Rivieres 20 10 7 0 3 23 60 55 Worcester 21 9 10 1 1 20 49 64 Greensboro 21 6 10 4 1 17 50 73 Norfolk 20 5 13 2 0 12 49 78

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 22 15 5 1 1 32 77 46 Atlanta 20 15 5 0 0 30 65 40 South Carolina 23 14 8 1 0 29 71 65 Greenville 20 9 9 2 0 20 53 54 Jacksonville 21 10 11 0 0 20 53 65 Savannah 18 7 8 2 1 17 58 55 Orlando 20 7 13 0 0 14 50 69

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 20 14 4 2 0 30 70 44 Bloomington 20 11 5 2 2 26 67 62 Toledo 20 11 5 2 2 26 68 58 Cincinnati 21 11 9 1 0 23 71 76 Indy 21 9 9 2 1 21 53 63 Iowa 21 8 11 2 0 18 60 75 Kalamazoo 19 6 10 2 1 15 55 72

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 23 14 7 2 0 30 77 74 Tahoe 23 13 8 1 1 28 87 77 Kansas City 20 13 6 1 0 27 67 53 Rapid City 21 10 9 2 0 22 67 64 Wichita 20 9 8 2 1 21 53 55 Utah 22 9 11 2 0 20 66 73 Allen 19 8 8 3 0 19 55 62 Tulsa 19 7 12 0 0 14 51 72

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa 5, Kansas City 4

Adirondack 3, Worcester 2

Bloomington 5, Kalamazoo 4

Reading 3, Wheeling 2

South Carolina 6, Orlando 1

Atlanta 6, Utah 3

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Tahoe at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

