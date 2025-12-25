DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Xmas Night NBA, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the latest DraftKings promo code offer to win bonus bets on Christmas. Click here to get started with a bet on any NFL or NBA matchup.

















A winning $5 bet with this DraftKings promo code offer will result in a $200 bonus. Keep in mind that the minimum odds are set at -500, meaning you can choose any market around -400 to have a solid chance at a win. Pick a game and browse through the alternative totals and spreads.

Then, be sure to opt-in to the NFL or NBA 30% SGP(X) Profit Boost. Increase your winnings for a 3+ leg parlay on both leagues. There are three NFL matchups, along with five NBA games.

Sign up here to claim this DraftKings promo code offer and score a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Matchups

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win (Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus in Missouri) In-App Bonuses 30% SGP(X) Profit Boost for the NBA and NFL, Early Exit, King of the Court, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ Bonus Last Verified On December 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have the Rockets vs. Lakers and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets to end action on Christmas. Check the injury reports before getting in your bets. Luka Doncic didn’t play in their last matchup and is a game-time decision. He is leading the NBA with over 34 points a game.

Go to the Stats Hub to find interesting facts before making your bets. For example, you’d learn that the last 11 home games for the Lakers have gone over the total and the Nuggets have failed to cover the spread in their previous seven games on Christmas.

Grab $200 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Get a bonus to use for NBA and NFL games on Christmas after taking these easy steps to register:

Click here to unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your full legal name, email address and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method. Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice.

If it wins, you’ll receive a $200 bonus. And new customers in Missouri can lock-in a $300 bonus after placing a $5 bet.

Christmas Specials for the NFL

DraftKings has added special markets for the NFL games on Thursday. These are some of the options for the Broncos vs. Chiefs:

Feast Mode: RJ Harvey to Have 50+ Rush Yards in Each Half (+800)

The Best Day: Travis Kelce to Have 5+ Receiving Yards in Each Quarter (+500)

Saint Nix: Bo Nix to Throw 1+ Pass TD in Each Quarter (+1600)

Gold Rush: Travis Kelce to Have 5+ Rush Yards (+800)

Nik’s Sack of Presents: Nik Bonitto to Have 1+ Sack in the 1st Quarter (+450)

Sign up through the links above to use the best DraftKings promo code offer on Christmas. Win a $5 bet on any game to score a $200 bonus.