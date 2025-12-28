DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Sunday NFL Week 17 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the DraftKings promo code offer for new players unlocks a bet $5, win $200 bonus on the Sunday NFL Week 17 schedule game, which is highlighted early with the Seahawks-Panthers matchup. New DraftKings customers can capitalize on an exciting welcome offer as the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers prepare to clash in a critical Week 17 matchup.







This DraftKings promo code opportunity allows you to place a winning bet on any NFL market—including this key contest. A successful wager on the Seahawks vs. Panthers game or any other contest on the NFL slate this week will unlock a bonus, providing a significant boost to your bankroll.

DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 17

New DraftKings customers can rev up their NFL action with this fantastic sign-up offer ahead of the Seahawks vs. Panthers showdown. New DraftKings customers can rev up their NFL action with this fantastic sign-up offer ahead of the Seahawks vs. Panthers showdown. By registering for a new account, you can place a wager on any market, and if that bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets—a significant return that any sharp bettor would appreciate.

This presents an excellent opportunity whether you’re backing the favored Seahawks on the moneyline or taking a flyer on the Panthers to cover the spread at home. Any bonus received would come as bonus bets, providing flexibility for your future wagers. These bonus bets would remain active for seven days, giving you a chance to explore other opportunities across the NFL slate and beyond. Remember, your initial wager must win to unlock any potential bonus—no participation trophies here.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The Seattle Seahawks enter this matchup as significant road favorites, with the betting market showing strong confidence in their ability to control this game. The point spread has moved considerably since opening, reflecting Seattle’s superior positioning and playoff implications at stake.

Narrative: The moneyline odds paint a decisive picture, with Seattle’s -353 price implying a 74.8% vig-free probability of victory, while Carolina’s +281 odds translate to just a 25.2% chance. The Seahawks have backed up this favoritism consistently by demonstrating strong performance in recent contests.

However, here’s where it gets interesting for our upset alert radar: the Panthers have been exceptionally tough at home, going 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games as home underdogs and 6-2 ATS in their last eight home contests overall. Seattle may be road warriors, but Carolina’s desperation figures to kick in facing elite competition.

The total presents an intriguing angle as well. The total presents an intriguing angle as well, with various trends to consider in their past matchups and home games. Yet both teams have trended toward lower-scoring affairs in other recent situations.

How to Claim the DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming this valuable new user promotion is straightforward and doesn’t require remembering a specific promo code. Here’s how to get in on the action for the Seahawks vs. Panthers clash: