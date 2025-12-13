DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Army-Navy, NBA Cup, Any Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Army-Navy kicks off this weekend — with the game just hours away — , and you can score a $200 bonus through all the pomp and circumstance of one of the best rivalries in American sports. The new DraftKings promo code offer, out to each new customer who signs up Saturday, will lock in as soon as you place a cash wager of at least $5 on the Army-Navy game here . The same bonus may be applied across NBA Cup, NHL, college hoops and NFL Week 15 action this weekend.







Then, the instant that wager settles as a win, the sportsbook will send you eight (8) $25 bonus bets. Those bets can be used on any markets you want for a period of seven (7) days including Boise State-Washington tonight and the NFL tomorrow.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for December 13

It only takes a winning $5 wager on Army-Navy Saturday to unlock a massive $200 bonus thanks to the latest DraftKings promo code offer available this weekend. Bet on any market of the game to qualify and instantly receive the bonus once your wager gets marked as a win.

The Black Knights of Army come into this game as a +6 underdog, having lost this game last year 31-13. Cale Hellums leads the Knights triple option attack behind a solid offensive line looking to attack on the ground.

Navy, with Blake Horvath at the helm, throws the ball more than your typical triple option team. However, they still have a stellar rushing attack as Horvath has rushed for over 1,000 yards this season.

This is a game fitting of the adage “throw the records out”, however. As seen last year, Army came into this game as the 22nd ranked team in the country only to lose the game 31-13.

Saturday Specials for Army-Navy

You winning doesn’t have to just stop at the welcome offer, either. Sign into your new DraftKings account to get yourself in the game using any of the following in-app options:

Army-Navy Betting Lines:

Spread: Navy -6

Moneyline: Army (+210), Navy (-258)

Total: 38.5

All Sport Parlay Boost: Get an odds enhancement on your Saturday parlay for Army-Navy or any other matchup you like

Forged by the Sea SGP: Navy -3.5 1st half, Navy to win by 17+, over 38.5 total points (+500)

This We’ll Defend SGP: Army to win 1st half, Army to win the game, over 38.5 total points (+575)

Directions to Claiming DraftKings Promo Code Offer Today

Be sure to turn on the location settings of your cell phone or home computer prior to starting your registration. Then, lock in the DraftKings promo code offer by uploading your name, date of birth, a home address and an email address you check regularly.

You will also need to make a minimum cash deposit of at least $10 before you start. Do so using an online bank account, debit card or ApplePay, for instance.

The $200 bonus will arrive in your account as eight (8) individual bonus bets. These bets can be used over a period of seven (7) days before they expire.