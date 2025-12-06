DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Alabama-Georgia, NCAAF Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sportsbook apps recently launched in the state, so this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer has an increased value. New customers who place a $5 bet will receive a guaranteed $300 bonus.

DraftKings and other betting apps launched in Missouri on December 1st. Now, you can be in the state lines and bet on your favorite teams. It’s the perfect weekend to redeem this bonus since we have college football conference championships, college basketball games, UFC 323, NBA action and more sports on the schedule.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code for UFC 323

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Betting Features Profit Boosts, No Sweat Bets, Early Exit, Dynasty Rewards, DraftKings Social, Stats Hub, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On December 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings provides customers with new bonuses every day, in addition to perks from Dynasty Rewards. On Saturday, you’ll find a profit boost for UFC 323. It can be used for betting on the method of victory for any bout, such as Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan. The main event is for the bantamweight title.

Merab Dvalishvili to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Merab Dvalishvili to win by Submission: +700

Merab Dvalishvili to win by Decision: −225

Draw: +5000

Petr Yan to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Petr Yan to win by Submission: +3500

Petr Yan to win by Decision: +550

Find more odds for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van, Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira, Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott and Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov.

Grab $300 Bonus with This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Offer

Collect a large sports betting bonus in Missouri by taking these steps to create an account:

Fill in your email, date of birth and residential address. Deposit $5+ with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or Venmo. Place a $5 bet to release a $300 bonus.

Use Bonus for College Football, NFL Week 14

Some of your bonus can be used for the college football games on Saturday. It will be No. 3 Georgia taking on No. 9 Alabama in the SEC title game, while No. 2 Indiana meets No. 1 Ohio State for determine the Big Ten champ.

Sunday will be your first chance to bet on the Chiefs, who need a win to stay in the playoff hunt. Patrick Mahomes will be facing the toughest defense in the league in the Texans. Kansas City will have a 50% chance to make the playoffs after a win, but they’ll drop to 11% following a loss.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.