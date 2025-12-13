Live Radio
DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA Cup Semis, Army vs. Navy

Activate the DraftKings Missouri promo code in time for the NBA Cup Semifinals tonight between the Magic-Knicks and Spurs-Thunder, or get a head start on the NFL Sunday slate tomorrow.. All new users who sign up with this offer are able to claim $300 in bonus bets, guaranteed.



All you need to do is sign up and place a $5 wager on any NBA Cup or CBB game tonight, which will automatically activate a $300 bonus. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, which is why this bonus is guaranteed for all users who take advantage.

We have a great two days of sports ahead of us, starting with the NBA Cup Semifinals tonight between the four teams mentioned above. Then, the NFL Week 15 slate tomorrow is one of the best slates of the year, with games such as Ravens-Bengals, Chargers-Chiefs, Lions-Rams, Broncos-Packers and more.

Sign up with the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer to claim a $300 bonus.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code for NBA Cup Bonus

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus
Betting Features Daily Drop All Sport Profit Boost, NBA, NFL Promotions, Early Exit, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri
Bonus Last Verified On December 13, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
All those located in Missouri should take advantage of this welcome offer, as DraftKings is upping the offer for MO users as opposed to what is offered nationally. The national offer is only a $200 bonus, and it also must come after winning the first wager on DraftKings. However, Missouri users are able to claim $300 in bonus bets, and it is guaranteed.

There is no better way to redeem sweat-free bonus bets than this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer.

Signing Up With This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Offer

Collect a large sports betting bonus in Missouri by taking these steps to create an account:

  1. Use the links on this page to head to the sportsbook and claim the current DraftKings Missouri promo code offer.
  2. Fill in your email, date of birth and residential address.
  3. Deposit $5+ with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or Venmo.
  4. Place a $5 bet to release a $300 bonus.

Use these bonus bets on your favorite wagers across the NBA, CBB today and NFL this weekend.

NBA Cup SGP Profit Boost

As mentioned above, there are two NBA games on the schedule today for the NBA Cup Semifinals:

  • Magic vs. Knicks, 5:40 p.m. ET
  • Spurs vs. Thunder, 9:10 p.m .ET

Aside from this being the semi’s, the biggest news heading into todays games is that Victor Wembanyama is making his return from a calf injury that sidelined him for a month or so.

Dive into these games and claim a same-game parlay profit boost for either one of them, or you can place an SGPx as well. Here are some looks we like for the games tonight:

  • Jalen Brunson 30+ Points (-121)
  • Anthony Black over 4.5 Assists (-121)
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 31.5 points (-112)
  • De’Aaron Fox under 19.5 Points (-103)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.

