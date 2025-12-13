DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA Cup Semis, Army vs. Navy

All those located in Missouri should take advantage of this welcome offer, as DraftKings is upping the offer for MO users as opposed to what is offered nationally. The national offer is only a $200 bonus, and it also must come after winning the first wager on DraftKings. However, Missouri users are able to claim $300 in bonus bets, and it is guaranteed.

There is no better way to redeem sweat-free bonus bets than this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer.

Signing Up With This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Offer

Collect a large sports betting bonus in Missouri by taking these steps to create an account:

Use the links on this page to head to the sportsbook and claim the current DraftKings Missouri promo code offer. Fill in your email, date of birth and residential address. Deposit $5+ with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or Venmo. Place a $5 bet to release a $300 bonus.

Use these bonus bets on your favorite wagers across the NBA, CBB today and NFL this weekend.

NBA Cup SGP Profit Boost

As mentioned above, there are two NBA games on the schedule today for the NBA Cup Semifinals:

Magic vs. Knicks, 5:40 p.m. ET

Spurs vs. Thunder, 9:10 p.m .ET

Aside from this being the semi’s, the biggest news heading into todays games is that Victor Wembanyama is making his return from a calf injury that sidelined him for a month or so.

Dive into these games and claim a same-game parlay profit boost for either one of them, or you can place an SGPx as well. Here are some looks we like for the games tonight:

Jalen Brunson 30+ Points (-121)

Anthony Black over 4.5 Assists (-121)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 31.5 points (-112)

De’Aaron Fox under 19.5 Points (-103)

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.