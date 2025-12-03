Devils face the Stars in a non-conference matchup

Dallas Stars (17-5-5, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-9-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday,…

Dallas Stars (17-5-5, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-9-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -115, Stars -105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils face the Dallas Stars in a non-conference matchup.

New Jersey has a 16-9-1 record overall and a 9-2-1 record on its home ice. The Devils have given up 79 goals while scoring 81 for a +2 scoring differential.

Dallas is 17-5-5 overall and 9-1-4 in road games. The Stars have scored 29 power-play goals, which ranks first in the Western Conference.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has scored 10 goals with 12 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 11 goals and 23 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, four penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

