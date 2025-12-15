Darts player sorry for repeatedly punching table after tough loss at world championship

A darts player has apologized after being left with a bloodied right hand by repeatedly punching a table on stage…

A darts player has apologized after being left with a bloodied right hand by repeatedly punching a table on stage following a tough loss in the world championship on Monday.

Cameron Menzies threw uppercuts at the table after losing to Charlie Manby 3-2 in a thrilling first-round match at Alexandra Palace.

A drinks bottle and other items flew off the table during Menzies’ fit of rage. After being invited to leave the stage by the scorers, the Scot raised his hands in apparent apology to jeering fans. He was treated by medics on site.

Menzies was the 26th seed and expected to win his first match. Manby was ranked 166th.

Menzies later said he’d been preoccupied by the death of his uncle and the upcoming funeral.

“I would like to apologize for what happened. I’m sorry that I reacted in the manner that I did,” Menzies said in a statement. “It’s not an excuse, but I have had a lot of things on my mind and I suppose it all just became too much at the end.

“It’s not been an easy time for me with my uncle Gary passing away recently. Had I won the game, my second match would have been on the day of Gary’s funeral and that hasn’t been lost on me. I don’t want it to take anything away from Charlie. He played well. This is not how I would like people to view me.”

Matt Porter, chief executive of the Professional Darts Corporation, spoke to Menzies and his management team before the player left the venue and said there was support available from the organization and the players’ union.

“Any incident of this nature is reported to the Darts Regulation Authority for review,” Porter said, “but our main priority is the player’s health and wellbeing.”

It is the second time in as many years that Menzies has been knocked out in the first round of the worlds. He broke down in tears during and following his loss to Leonard Gates last year.

“For Cameron Menzies, I think he will regret that for the rest of his life,” Sky Sports commentator Glen Durrant said of the incident with the table. “It wasn’t a good watch.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.