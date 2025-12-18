Continental champions Argentina and Messi to play Spain in Finalissima in Qatar in March

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi and Argentina are heading back to the scene of their World Cup triumph in 2022.…

Messi could face Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal for the first time when Argentina plans Spain in a matchup of continental champions in the men’s Finalissima in Qatar on March 27.

The Finalissima between the 2024 Copa America champion and the Euro 2024 winner will be at Lusail Stadium, where Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in a penalty shootout against France.

Argentina is the defending Finalissima champion, having won the last edition in 2022 after beating Italy 3-0 at Wembley in London.

Argentina also won it in 1993, beating Denmark on penalties, the last time the final was played before 2022.

France won it the only other time it was played, in 1985 against Uruguay.

