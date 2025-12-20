Carolina visits Tampa Bay after Aho’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (22-9-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7…

Carolina Hurricanes (22-9-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-13-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -117, Hurricanes -104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sebastian Aho scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers.

Tampa Bay has an 18-13-3 record overall and an 8-9-0 record on its home ice. The Lightning have a 9-4-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Carolina has an 11-4-2 record on the road and a 22-9-3 record overall. The Hurricanes are 13-3-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 13 goals with 29 assists for the Lightning. Darren Raddysh has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 19 goals and 10 assists for the Hurricanes. Aho has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

