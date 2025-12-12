Britcher, Fischnaller 1-2 for USA Luge at midway point of World Cup race in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — U.S. teammates Summer Britcher and Emily Fischnaller are in first and second place going into…

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — U.S. teammates Summer Britcher and Emily Fischnaller are in first and second place going into Saturday’s final heat of a World Cup women’s singles luge race, a rare two-day, two-run format for the circuit.

Britcher finished her run down the 2002 Olympic track in 43.291 seconds; Fischnaller finished in 43.295 seconds. Austria’s Dorothea Schwarz is third after one run, with a time of 43.324 seconds.

The women’s race will end Saturday, as will the men’s singles race — which is also using the two-day format. Typically, both heats of a World Cup race are held the same day. Jonas Müller of Austria (44.652) is the men’s leader at the midway point, followed in the top five by Germany’s Max Langenhan, Italian teammates Leon Felderer and Dominik Fischnaller, and Jonny Gustafson of the U.S.

In men’s doubles, USA Luge picked up a silver when Zack Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander saw their lead slip away in the final meters of the second run. Germany’s Toni Eggert and Florian Mueller rallied for the win, finishing two runs in 1 minute, 26.222 seconds. Di Gregorio and Hollander — the leaders after one run — finished in 1:26.273. Italy’s Ivan Nagler and Fabian Malleier were third in 1:26.356.

Di Gregorio and Hollander said the medal is a great way to head into next weekend’s World Cup stop at Lake Placid, probably their best track.

“We had a great race two years ago in Lake Placid. We’re just going to take this momentum into that,” Hollander said.

In women’s doubles, Germany’s Dajana Eitberger and Magadalena Matschina got the win, with Austria’s Selina Egle and Lara Kipp second and the German sled of Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal placing third. Italy’s Andrea Voetter and Marion Oberhofer were fourth, one spot better than the U.S. sled of Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby.

Skeleton

At Lillehammer, Norway, reigning world champions Mystique Ro and Austin Florian of the U.S. finished second in a World Cup mixed skeleton race Friday, the first medal for the Americans in the headfirst sliding sport this season.

Britain won the race with Tabitha Stoecker and Marcus Wyatt finishing their runs in 1 minute, 49.33 seconds. Ro and Florian finished 0.56 seconds back, just 0.02 seconds ahead of Germany’s Jacqueline Pfeifer and Axel Jungk.

Britain also took gold in men’s skeleton, with Olympic favorite Matt Weston getting his second victory in two races this season. Jungk was second and Korea’s Seunggi Jung was third; both were within one-tenth of a second of Weston’s time of 1:42.58.

In women’s skeleton, reigning overall World Cup champion Janine Flock of Austria got her 14th career victory on the circuit, with Stoecker second and Belgium’s Kim Meylemans third.

Up next

Bobsled: The World Cup weekend in Lillehammer starts Saturday.

Skeleton: World Cup sliding continues Dec. 19 in Sigulda, Latvia.

Luge: Racing continues Saturday in Park City.

