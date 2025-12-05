Boston hosts Los Angeles after Reaves’ 44-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (16-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Friday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (16-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -6.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Boston Celtics after Austin Reaves scored 44 points in the Lakers’ 123-120 victory against the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics have gone 7-4 at home. Boston is fourth in the NBA averaging 15.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.8% from deep. Derrick White leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The Lakers have gone 9-2 away from home. Los Angeles is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Celtics are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers are shooting 51.2% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 44.4% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 29 points, six rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Celtics. White is averaging 30.0 points over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is scoring 35.3 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Lakers. Reaves is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 122.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 120.5 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Jaylen Brown: day to day (illness).

Lakers: Luka Doncic: day to day (personal), Marcus Smart: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

