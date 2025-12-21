Blues visit the Lightning following Thomas’ 2-goal performance

St. Louis Blues (14-15-8, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (19-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Monday,…

St. Louis Blues (14-15-8, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (19-13-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Robert Thomas’ two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues’ 6-2 win.

Tampa Bay is 19-13-3 overall and 9-9-0 at home. The Lightning have a 16-4-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

St. Louis is 14-15-8 overall and 7-7-3 on the road. The Blues have a -31 scoring differential, with 94 total goals scored and 125 given up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has 18 goals and 13 assists for the Lightning. Darren Raddysh has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Thomas has nine goals and 18 assists for the Blues. Jake Neighbours has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.