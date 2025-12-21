BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Sunday NFL Week 16

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Spread +7.5 (-115) -7.5 (-105) Moneyline +300 -385 Total Points Over 52 (-110) Under 52 (-110)

Two teams with identical records clash in a pivotal Week 16 non-conference matchup as the 8-6 Pittsburgh Steelers travel to take on the 8-6 Detroit Lions. The game is set for Sunday, December 21, 2025, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. With both squads fighting to maintain their standing in the playoff picture, this game carries significant weight. Played inside the climate-controlled dome, weather will not be a factor in the outcome.The host Detroit Lions enter this contest as significant home favorites. While both teams sport the same win-loss record, the Lions' high-powered offense, which averages 30.57 points per game, contrasts with the Steelers' 24.0 points per game. This offensive disparity, combined with some telling betting trends, helps explain the current market valuation.The betting trends paint a challenging picture for the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. They have struggled mightily in similar situations, having lost their last five games as an underdog of a touchdown or more. Their road form is particularly concerning; the Steelers are just 1-5 straight up in their last six games as a road underdog and have failed to cover the spread in their last five road games against opponents with a winning record (0-4-1 ATS). Conversely, the Detroit Lions have been a force at home, especially following a loss. They have won their last 11 games at home after a defeat and boast an incredible 14-1 (.933) record against the spread in their last 15 games following a loss. While the Lions have cooled off recently, going 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall, their historical bounce-back ability is a major factor for bettors to consider. The total of 52 points is high, but numerous trends point toward a potential shootout. The over has hit in six of the last seven games for the Detroit Lions, including in each of their last four contests at Ford Field. Furthermore, the over has cashed in each of the Lions' last five games as a favorite. The Pittsburgh Steelers contribute to this trend as well, with the over hitting in three of their last four road games.