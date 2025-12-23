BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NCAAF Bowls, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Basketball fans can redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and start with a $1,500 first bet in time for a massive NBA slate Tuesday night. Dive into the 14 game NBA slate tonight and receive bonus bets while doing so thanks to this welcome offer, detailed fully below.

New users who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can start with a $150 bonus by winning their first wager on the app. Bet $10 on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus.

All other users will receive a $1,500 first bet offer that backs up your first wager on the app in the form of bonus bets, should it settle as a loss.

There are some fun games NBA tonight, headlined by the Knicks vs. Timberwolves, Spurs vs. Thunder, Lakers vs. Suns and Rockets vs. Clippers, while also having some college football bowl games during the day as well. Dive into it all using the BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to receive either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NBA Odds Boost, NHL Odds Boost, $100K Football Frenzy, CFB Odds Boost, CBB Odds Boost, Any Sport Parlay Boost etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Use this opportunity to grab the best welcome offer located in your state, between either a $150 bonus with a winning wager in select states (NJ, PA, MI and WV), or a $1,500 first bet offer in all other states.

Simply head to BetMGM to create a new account, and the platform will use your location services of the device you are using to determine which offer you will receive.

NBA Tuesday Betting Preview

As mentioned earlier, there are a whopping 14 NBA games to dive into for tonights slate. Playing on BetMGM allows you to receive a profit boost for your favorite NBA wager for the slate as well.

Here is the full list of games, with some better than others:

Nets vs. 76ers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Hornets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Bulls vs. Hawks, 7:40 p.m. ET

Bucks vs. Pacers, 7:40 p.m. ET

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers, 7:40 p.m. ET

Raptors vs. Heat, 7:40 p.m. ET

Nuggets vs. Mavericks, 8:10 p.m ET

Knicks vs. Timberwolves, 8:10 p.m. ET

Thunder vs. Spurs, 8:40 p.m. ET

Lakers vs. Suns, 9:10 p.m. ET

Grizzlies vs. Jazz, 9:10 p.m ET

Magic vs. Blazers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Pistons vs. Kings, 10:10 p.m. ET

Rockets vs. Clippers, 11:10 p.m. ET

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Setting up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these offers. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Use the links and bonus codes on the page to start signing up. Input bonus code TOP1500 to sign up in most states. Use bonus code TOP150 to register in MI, NJ, PA and WV.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Place a $10 bet to win a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet.