Bank of America becomes the Portland Timbers’ new jersey sponsor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers will have Bank of America on the front of their jerseys next season.

It is the first time that Bank of America has been featured on a professional sports jersey, the Timbers said in announcing the sponsorship Tuesday.

The club’s front-of-jersey partner this season, Oregon creamery Tillamook, will continue as a sleeve patch.

The sponsorship will incorporate community programs that are part of Bank of America’s national Soccer With Us initiative to make the sport more accessible and inclusive, including free youth soccer camps and the donation of soccer equipment to schools and local groups.

Bank of America will also support the Timbers’ annual week-long Stand Together program that encourages community volunteerism.

“Bank of America’s investment goes beyond the Timbers; it’s an investment in the city of Portland,” said Heather Davis, the Timbers’ chief executive officer, in a statement. “This partnership will provide valuable resources and opportunities for youth in sports, local small businesses, public schools and more.”

