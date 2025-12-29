Atlanta 27, L.A. Rams 24

|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|17
|7
|—
|24
|Atlanta
|7
|14
|3
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
Atl_B.Robinson 4 pass from Cousins (Gonzalez kick), 6:16.
Second Quarter
Atl_Bates 34 interception return (Gonzalez kick), 8:43.
Atl_B.Robinson 93 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:41.
Third Quarter
LAR_FG Mevis 35, 11:08.
Atl_FG Gonzalez 56, 7:46.
LAR_Ferguson 27 pass from Stafford (Mevis kick), 5:06.
LAR_Verse 73 blocked field goal return (Mevis kick), :31.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_Nacua 11 pass from Stafford (Mevis kick), 2:52.
Atl_FG Gonzalez 51, :21.
A_69,313.
___
|LAR
|Atl
|First downs
|16
|15
|Total Net Yards
|363
|345
|Rushes-yards
|20-115
|33-219
|Passing
|248
|126
|Punt Returns
|3-23
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-80
|4-93
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-66
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-38-3
|13-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-21
|0-0
|Punts
|2-45.0
|5-49.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|7-42
|Time of Possession
|30:02
|29:45
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, K.Williams 13-92, Corum 6-18, Rivers 1-5. Atlanta, B.Robinson 22-195, Allgeier 10-23, Cousins 1-1.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 22-38-3-269. Atlanta, Cousins 13-20-0-126.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Parkinson 6-53, Nacua 5-47, Smith 4-67, K.Williams 3-38, Ferguson 2-54, Mumpfield 2-10. Atlanta, B.Robinson 5-34, Sills 3-37, Mooney 2-35, Pitts 2-16, D.London 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Gonzalez 37.
