Atlanta 27, L.A. Rams 24

L.A. Rams 0 0 17 7 — 24 Atlanta 7 14 3 3 — 27 First Quarter Atl_B.Robinson 4…

L.A. Rams 0 0 17 7 — 24 Atlanta 7 14 3 3 — 27

First Quarter

Atl_B.Robinson 4 pass from Cousins (Gonzalez kick), 6:16.

Second Quarter

Atl_Bates 34 interception return (Gonzalez kick), 8:43.

Atl_B.Robinson 93 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:41.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Mevis 35, 11:08.

Atl_FG Gonzalez 56, 7:46.

LAR_Ferguson 27 pass from Stafford (Mevis kick), 5:06.

LAR_Verse 73 blocked field goal return (Mevis kick), :31.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Nacua 11 pass from Stafford (Mevis kick), 2:52.

Atl_FG Gonzalez 51, :21.

A_69,313.

___

LAR Atl First downs 16 15 Total Net Yards 363 345 Rushes-yards 20-115 33-219 Passing 248 126 Punt Returns 3-23 0-0 Kickoff Returns 3-80 4-93 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-66 Comp-Att-Int 22-38-3 13-20-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-21 0-0 Punts 2-45.0 5-49.2 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-35 7-42 Time of Possession 30:02 29:45

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, K.Williams 13-92, Corum 6-18, Rivers 1-5. Atlanta, B.Robinson 22-195, Allgeier 10-23, Cousins 1-1.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 22-38-3-269. Atlanta, Cousins 13-20-0-126.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Parkinson 6-53, Nacua 5-47, Smith 4-67, K.Williams 3-38, Ferguson 2-54, Mumpfield 2-10. Atlanta, B.Robinson 5-34, Sills 3-37, Mooney 2-35, Pitts 2-16, D.London 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Gonzalez 37.

