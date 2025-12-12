Angers beats struggling Nantes 4-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Angers moved into the top half of the French league with a 4-1 home win over struggling…

PARIS (AP) — Angers moved into the top half of the French league with a 4-1 home win over struggling Nantes on Friday.

The visitor came into the game with a new coach after Ahmed Kantari replaced Luís Castro on Thursday but there was no bump for a side that has now gone seven games without a win in Ligue 1.

Himad Abdelli slotted home the opener from the penalty spot for Angers after 17 minutes and Sidiki Cherif added a second on the hour mark.

Nantes harbored hopes of a comeback when Fabien Centonze reduced the deficit to one goal after 81 minutes.

But Angers’ Cameroon striker Harouna Djibirin made it 3-1 with five minutes remaining and Lilian Raolisoa added a fourth with a solo effort in stoppage time.

The result leaves Nantes second from bottom with 11 points from 16 games.

Angers earned a fourth win in five league games and climbed into ninth place in the 18-team league, above Toulouse and Brest.

