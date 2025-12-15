All I want for Christmas is the Olympics. Mariah Carey to perform at Milan Cortina opening ceremony

Mariah Carey is going to add some American pop-star pedigree to the opening ceremony for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.…

The local organizing committee announced on Monday that the 56-year-old Carey — the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer — is the first international star named to perform in the Feb. 6 ceremony at Milan’s San Siro soccer stadium.

“Ci vediamo a Milano” — ‘See you in Milan’ — Carey said on Instagram.

Carey sang the U.S. national anthem at the 2002 Super Bowl but has never performed at the game’s halftime show. She has won six Grammy awards.

Carey has recorded 19 No. 1 hits, according to Billboard, which lists her as the fourth-greatest recording artist of all time, trailing the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Elton John.

A crowd of 60,000 spectators is slated for the opening ceremony, with millions more expected to watch on television.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion performed during the opening ceremony for last year’s Summer Olympics in Paris.

“Mariah Carey fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games,” the committee said. “Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony’s theme of harmony.”

The only other detail announced for the ceremony so far is that there will be a tribute to the late fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died at his home in Milan in September at the age of 91.

The Games will be spread over northern Italy, and simultaneous but smaller opening ceremonies are to be held in three mountain clusters as well.

The main ceremony will put a spotlight on the San Siro, which is home to the Inter Milan and AC Milan soccer clubs. It is set to be torn down and replaced by a new stadium after the Games.

Internationally acclaimed ballet star Roberto Bolle will headline the closing ceremony, which is slated for Verona’s ancient Roman Arena on Feb. 22.

