Aho’s two goals, assist lead Hurricanes over Predators 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored two goals and added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Jackson Blake had a goal and an assist, Seth Jarvis also scored and Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves for the Hurricanes, who have won five straight, equaling a season high.

Filip Forsberg scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for Nashville, losers of two of three.

Andrei Svechnikov had a pair of assists for the Hurricanes. Carolina completed the sweep of the two-game series against Nashville. The Hurricanes are now 6-1-1 against Central Division opponents this season.

Blake scored the game’s first goal with 7 minutes left in the opening period.

Battling just outside the Nashville crease with defenseman Nick Perbix, Blake collected the rebound of Logan Stankoven’s shot from the right side and chipped it by Saros.

Aho and Jarvis scored 1:50 apart early in the third, with Aho connecting on the power play at 2:43 and Jarvis following at 4:33.

Forsberg spoiled Kochetkov’s shutout bid at 8:06 of the third. The goal extended Forsberg’s point-scoring streak to six games. He has six goals and three assists over that span.

Saros kept the game close for the first two periods, including turning aside 18 of the 19 shots he faced in the first. Saros had won six of his previous seven decisions.

Carolina’s previous three victories came via a shootout, but no extra time was needed Wednesday.

Aho added an empty-net goal in the game’s final minute.

Up next

Hurricanes visit the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Predators host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

