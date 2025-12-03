Aerin Frankel notches another shutout and Boston Fleet top Vancouver Goldeneyes 2-0

BOSTON (AP) — Abby Newhook and Jill Saulnier scored goals, Aerin Frankel stopped 21 shots for her second shutout of…

BOSTON (AP) — Abby Newhook and Jill Saulnier scored goals, Aerin Frankel stopped 21 shots for her second shutout of the season, and the Boston Fleet defeated the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Wednesday night in the PWHL.

Frankel matches her own Fleet record with one goal allowed in the last two games. She has allowed only one goal in three games this season.

On Newhook’s opening goal, Goldeneyes goalie Emerance Maschmeyer made back-to-back saves, but the second rebound came to Newhook who slipped it in for a 1-0 lead at 5:02. It was Newhook’s second goal this season.

Jill Saulnier added an unassisted goal 6:40 into the third period. It was her first goal of the season.

Boston (3-0-0-0) dominated the first period, attacking the net with 19 shots to 2 for Vancouver (0-1-0-3). The second period was much tighter, with Boston holding a 7-6 edge in shots. For the game, Boston outshot Vancouver 31-21.

Maschmeyer has local ties to Boston, having played at Harvard. She was inducted into the Beanpot Hall of Fame in 2023.

Expansion Vancouver ended its franchise-debut three-game trip to the East Coast and was outscored 12-2.

Up next

New York is at Vancouver on Saturday to start a three-game homestand for the Goldeneyes.

Boston is home against two-time defending champion Minnesota on Sunday. ___

