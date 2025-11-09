Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Nov. 9 EAST Boston College 82, UMass Lowell 53 Iona 57, New Haven 45 Kentucky 81, Buffalo 47 Le…

Sunday, Nov. 9

EAST

Boston College 82, UMass Lowell 53

Iona 57, New Haven 45

Kentucky 81, Buffalo 47

Le Moyne 82, Lafayette 79, OT

Maryland 85, Georgetown 66

Stony Brook 71, Rutgers 54

UConn 99, Florida State 67

SOUTH

Campbell 88, Virginia-Lynchburg 23

Charlotte 66, UCF 64

Chattanooga 59, Lipscomb 56

Coastal Carolina 111, Lees-Mcrae 53

Duke 91, Holy Cross 48

Grambling State 93, Ouachita Baptist 45

James Madison 87, Queens 38

LSU 118, Georgia Southern 70

Louisville 89, Northern Kentucky 61

Mississippi State 107, Mississippi Valley State 43

Norfolk State 77, Virginia State 53

Princeton 67, Georgia Tech 61

Stetson 70, Morgan State 56

Tennessee 72, Tennessee-Martin 61

USC 69, North Carolina State 68

Virginia 80, Bucknell 35

Virginia Tech 64, Loyola (MD) 48

Wake Forest 77, Hampton 48

Western Carolina 86, Tusculum 45

William & Mary 81, Barton 62

MIDWEST

Ball State 81, IUPUI 72

Central Michigan 71, Davenport 44

Columbia 92, Ohio 74

Creighton 83, Drake 74

Duquesne 72, Western Michigan 64

Gonzaga 72, Toledo 69

Illinois 75, Illinois State 65

Iowa 119, Evansville 43

Iowa State 99, Sacred Heart 34

Kansas 75, Northwestern State 60

Michigan 84, Harvard 55

Michigan State 92, Eastern Michigan 60

Northwestern 64, SIU Edwardsville 51

Notre Dame 116, Chicago State 58

Ohio State 88, Coppin State 59

Saint Louis 62, Northern Iowa 58

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 76, Lindenwood 63

East Texas A&M 81, Texas-Dallas 42

Oklahoma State 112, Oral Roberts 62

Tarleton State 75, Houston Christian 71, 2OT

Texas Tech 83, Texas State 50

FAR WEST

Arizona 75, UC Irvine 61

Boise State 83, San Francisco 68

Cleveland State 68, Cal State Fullerton 61

Colorado State 73, Long Beach State 34

Idaho 94, Walla Walla 39

Loyola Marymount 64, Denver 57

New Mexico 71, North Carolina A&T 64

Saint Mary’s 77, San Francisco State 38

Stanford 90, Cal Poly 55

UC Santa Barbara 89, Seattle 49

UNLV 85, DePaul 78

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.