Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Nov. 9
EAST
Boston College 82, UMass Lowell 53
Iona 57, New Haven 45
Kentucky 81, Buffalo 47
Le Moyne 82, Lafayette 79, OT
Maryland 85, Georgetown 66
Stony Brook 71, Rutgers 54
UConn 99, Florida State 67
SOUTH
Campbell 88, Virginia-Lynchburg 23
Charlotte 66, UCF 64
Chattanooga 59, Lipscomb 56
Coastal Carolina 111, Lees-Mcrae 53
Duke 91, Holy Cross 48
Grambling State 93, Ouachita Baptist 45
James Madison 87, Queens 38
LSU 118, Georgia Southern 70
Louisville 89, Northern Kentucky 61
Mississippi State 107, Mississippi Valley State 43
Norfolk State 77, Virginia State 53
Princeton 67, Georgia Tech 61
Stetson 70, Morgan State 56
Tennessee 72, Tennessee-Martin 61
USC 69, North Carolina State 68
Virginia 80, Bucknell 35
Virginia Tech 64, Loyola (MD) 48
Wake Forest 77, Hampton 48
Western Carolina 86, Tusculum 45
William & Mary 81, Barton 62
MIDWEST
Ball State 81, IUPUI 72
Central Michigan 71, Davenport 44
Columbia 92, Ohio 74
Creighton 83, Drake 74
Duquesne 72, Western Michigan 64
Gonzaga 72, Toledo 69
Illinois 75, Illinois State 65
Iowa 119, Evansville 43
Iowa State 99, Sacred Heart 34
Kansas 75, Northwestern State 60
Michigan 84, Harvard 55
Michigan State 92, Eastern Michigan 60
Northwestern 64, SIU Edwardsville 51
Notre Dame 116, Chicago State 58
Ohio State 88, Coppin State 59
Saint Louis 62, Northern Iowa 58
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 76, Lindenwood 63
East Texas A&M 81, Texas-Dallas 42
Oklahoma State 112, Oral Roberts 62
Tarleton State 75, Houston Christian 71, 2OT
Texas Tech 83, Texas State 50
FAR WEST
Arizona 75, UC Irvine 61
Boise State 83, San Francisco 68
Cleveland State 68, Cal State Fullerton 61
Colorado State 73, Long Beach State 34
Idaho 94, Walla Walla 39
Loyola Marymount 64, Denver 57
New Mexico 71, North Carolina A&T 64
Saint Mary’s 77, San Francisco State 38
Stanford 90, Cal Poly 55
UC Santa Barbara 89, Seattle 49
UNLV 85, DePaul 78
