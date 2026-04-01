New York visits Memphis on 3-game road slide

New York Knicks (48-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-50, 11th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee;…

New York Knicks (48-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-50, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -14.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will look to break its three-game road skid when the Knicks face Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 14-24 on their home court. Memphis is ninth in the league with 28.1 assists per game. Cam Spencer leads the Grizzlies averaging 5.5.

The Knicks are 21-19 in road games. New York averages 116.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Grizzlies’ 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Grizzlies allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 133-120 on Nov. 12, with Jalen Brunson scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 22.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 109.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.0 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Taylor Hendricks: day to day (finger), Ja Morant: out for season (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Jaylen Wells: out for season (toe), Taj Gibson: day to day (foot), Brandon Clarke: out for season (calf).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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