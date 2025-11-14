Winnipeg visits Calgary in Western Conference action

Winnipeg Jets (10-7, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-12-2, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Winnipeg Jets (10-7, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-12-2, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets face off in Western Conference action.

Calgary is 5-12-2 overall and 3-4-1 at home. The Flames have committed 84 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Winnipeg has a 10-7 record overall and a 5-4-0 record in road games. The Jets have gone 3-1-0 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the previous meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has four goals and seven assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has four goals over the past 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

