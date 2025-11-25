Verstappen remains in the fight with two races to go and F1 heads to Qatar

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Season Wrap: Kyle Larson secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship while taking advantage…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Season Wrap: Kyle Larson secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship while taking advantage of a late caution that allowed him to overtake Denny Hamlin in overtime. Larson’s victory marks the 15th Cup title for Hendrick Motorsports and coincides with the 30th anniversary of Jeff Gordon delivering Hendrick its first championship.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Season Wrap: In only his second year of racing, Jesse Love claimed his first Xfinity Series championship after passing Connor Zilisch in the final laps at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Season Wrap: Corey Heim set a season record for wins with his 12th victory coming in the series finale at Phoenix. Heim had a dominant season in which he extended the record for laps led to more than 1,500.

FORMULA 1

Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix

Site: Doha, Qatar.

Track: Lusail International Circuit.

Race distance: 57 laps, 191.7 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8:25 a.m., sprint qualifying, 12:25 p.m.; Saturday, sprint race, 8:25 a.m., qualifying, 12:55 p.m.; Sunday, race, 10:55 a.m. (ESPN2).

Last year: Max Verstappen earned his ninth win of the season in a chaotic race that saw three safety cars and a disputed stop-go penalty against Lando Norris.

Last race: After securing the victory in Las Vegas, Max Verstappen looks to claim his fifth consecutive championship with just two races to go. Verstappen closed the gap in the standings after a post-race disqualification shaved points off the McLaren teammate’s lead, placing Max just 24 points behind standings leader Lando Norris.

Next race: Dec. 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

INDYCAR

Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Season has concluded.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Season has concluded.

