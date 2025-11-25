Trail Blazers and Spurs meet Wednesday in NBA Cup group stage

San Antonio Spurs (11-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7-10, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland,…

San Antonio Spurs (11-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7-10, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs travel to face the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Trail Blazers are 7-7 in Western Conference games. Portland is eighth in the league with 45.6 rebounds led by Donovan Clingan averaging 9.9.

The Spurs are 6-5 in Western Conference play. San Antonio has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 119.3 points per game the Trail Blazers average are 7.1 more points than the Spurs give up (112.2). The Spurs are shooting 49.4% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 48.7% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Devin Vassell is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-7, averaging 118.5 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Shaedon Sharpe: day to day (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Spurs: Dylan Harper: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (hamstring), Victor Wembanyama: out (calf), Stephon Castle: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

