Spurs and Rockets meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Houston Rockets (5-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-1, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio;…

Houston Rockets (5-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-1, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs take on the Houston Rockets in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 5-11 in Southwest Division action a season ago. The Spurs shot 46.5% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Houston went 52-30 overall and 31-21 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets averaged 114.3 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring), Dylan Harper: out (calf), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: day to day (hip), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.