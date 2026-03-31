Connor scores OT goal as Jets defeat Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 33 seconds into overtime to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over…

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 33 seconds into overtime to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Josh Morrissey, Isak Rosen and Cole Perfetti also scored, and Mark Scheifele added three assists for the Jets, who were coming off a 4-2 win over the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice and Anton Frondell also scored for Chicago, which has lost four in a row.

Bertuzzi’s wrist shot 9:46 into the third period sent the game to overtime.

Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves in the win for the Jets. Spencer Knight made 20 saves for the Blackhawks.

The Jets won 66.7% of the faceoffs in the game.

Up next

Jets: Visit Dallas on Thursday.

Blackhawks: Start their final road trip of the season at Edmonton on Thursday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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