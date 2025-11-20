Springboks lock De Jager loses appeal against 4-game suspension for red card

DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa lock Lood de Jager lost his appeal against his four-game suspension on Thursday. De Jager…

De Jager was red-carded against France in Paris on Nov. 8 for a no-arms shoulder charge into the head of Thomas Ramos, who was on his knees.

The incident forced the Springboks to play the entire second half with 14 men and they still beat France 32-17.

De Jager did not plead guilty at his first disciplinary hearing and the committee upheld the red card and considered the tackle reckless.

The appeal committee also upheld the red card and suspension following a hearing late Wednesday.

“The appeal committee dismissed the appeal against the finding that he committed an act of foul play which merited a red card and also against the suspension,” a brief statement said.

It confirmed De Jager missing the rest of the Springboks’ tour games in Europe against Italy in Turin last weekend, Ireland in Dublin this weekend and Wales in Cardiff next week.

The Springboks were hopeful for De Jager after teammate Franco Mostert’s red card against Italy was rescinded this week.

The difference for Mostert was that his initial contact was to Paolo Garbisi’s shoulder. Head contact followed but the disciplinary committee said the head contact was with much lower force which did not meet World Rugby’s red card threshold. Mostert was freed to play immediately.

