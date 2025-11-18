Sports on TV for Wednesday, Nov. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Nov. 19 AHL HOCKEY 7 p.m. NHLN — Rochester at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Nov. 19

AHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Rochester at Lehigh Valley

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — MTSU at Michigan

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Villanova at La Salle

FS1 — Arizona at UConn

7:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Dayton at Marquette

9 p.m.

FS1 — Alabama vs. Illinois, Chicago

SECN — Jackson St. at Auburn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at NC State

7 p.m.

SECN — Winthrop at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Morehead St. at Louisville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at Toledo

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Oregon

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 2025 PIF Saudi International, First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Noon

ESPN2 — U-13 PGA Jr. League Championship: Team Aggregate – Stroke Play, PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 2025 PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Washington

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Minnesota

TRUTV — Carolina at Minnesota

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Manchester United at Wolfsburg

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Arsenal

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 NWSL Awards Show

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinals

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Quarterfinals

