Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Match and NBA Free Pick

Create an account with the Sleeper promo code to claim a deposit match and start with a free pick. New customers can sign up here to start making picks on the NBA.









The Sleeper promo code unlocks a 100% deposit match. Score up to a $100 bonus for entries this week. Plus, you’ll be able to begin with a free pick for Luka Doncic. His total has been reduced to 0.5 points + rebounds + assists on Wednesday, making this an easy option.

Sleeper is a great option for fantasy commissioners, providing many customizable features for season-long leagues. This has played a role in it becoming a popular choice for daily picks. Customers can chat with other users, conduct research and follow along with live game casts. Win up to 1,000X your cash by making picks on basketball, football, hockey and more sports.

Register here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and claim a $100 bonus for daily fantasy.

NBA Games for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Multiplier Boosts, Picks on Sale, Profit Boosts, Re-Use Boosts & More Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through markets for all the following NBA games on Wednesday night. There are totals for points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers and more.

76ers vs. Cavaliers

Jazz vs. Pistons

Nets vs. Pacers

Wizards vs. Celtics

Timberwolves vs. Knicks (ESPN)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Heat vs. Nuggets

Spurs vs. Lakers (ESPN)

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

Warriors vs. Kings

The Knicks have yet to lose a game at home this season. Jalen Brunson’s total is set at 27.5 points for their matchup against the Timberwolves. In the late matchup, make picks on Victor Wembanyama as the Spurs look to extend their winning streak. They’ll go up against a Lakers team that is still without LeBron James.

Sleeper Promo Code Guide: How to Claim $100 Bonus

Take these steps to start using this highly rated mobile app. New customers can get a bonus for the NBA, NHL, NFL and college sports.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Provide your email address, full legal name and other relevant information to confirm your age and identity. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method.

The exact amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus, which cannot exceed $100.

Use Bonus for NFL Week 10 Entries

Some of your bonus can be applied to NFL contests, starting with the Raiders vs. Broncos on Thursday night. Be on the lookout for picks on sale and multiplier boosts for Week 10.

There is a pick on sale for Courtland Sutton, who has played a crucial part for a Denver team with seven wins this season. Take him to have over 43.5 receiving yards. Then, use a multiplier boost for Brock Bowers. You can add the tight end to have over 65.5 receiving yards at 2.00X.

Follow the links on this page to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Grab a $100 bonus for contests and start with a free pick.