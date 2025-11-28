Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sleeper Promo Code WTOP:…

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Bears-Eagles, NBA Black Friday Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim a deposit match while backing your favorite players in the Bears vs. Eagles game Friday, along with any NBA player in the massive NBA slate tonight.



All new users can use this promo code to activate a 100% deposit match, allowing new customers to gain up to a $100 bonus. Once you are signed up, you will be able to place entries backing or fading your favorite players.

DFS players should look no further than signing up for Sleeper, who has this deposit match offer for new users, and then everybody can check out the player props offered on the NFL and NBA today.

So, sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP for a 100% deposit match up to $100, and make player picks from there.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NFL Player Prop Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP
Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100
In-App Promos 40% NFL Profit Boost, 40% CFB Profit Boost, 19% All Sports Profit Boost, 100% Boost on 5+ Entry & More
Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On November 28, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
Use this opportunity to sign up and claim this welcome offer to receive a 100% deposit match up to $100. This is the perfect way to get started on Sleeper, who is generous enough to grant your account with a bonus up to $100.
This bonus can be used on an NFL entry today for the Black Friday football game between the Bears and the Eagles. There are also a bunch of NBA games today, including a huge revenge game for multiple players between the Mavericks and the Lakers, with Anthony Davis making hs return from a lengthy injury absence.

Signing Up Using the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper has made it nice and easy to sign up and start claiming the bonus bets. So, sign up using the steps below and start making picks on your favorite NFL and NBA players after competing these simple steps to create an account:

  1. Head to the app and use the Sleeper promo code WTOP.
  2. Enter your name, residential address and email to confirm your identity.
  3. Make a deposit with a debit card or another payment method.

The amount of your opening deposit will determine the bonus. Get the max $100 bonus by making a $100 deposit. View all your active and completed contests on the “My Picks” tab.

NFL Profit Boost Entry on Sleeper

There is a 40% boost that all users can take advantage of for the Bears-Eagles game tonight. This has the makings of a great game, with the Eagles sitting at 8-3 on the year but coming off a bad loss to the Cowboys, while the Bears lead a good NFC South division and need to keep winning to stay in front.

There are a ton of player prop markets for the game tonight, with some of our favorite looks listed below, which can be boosted on Sleeper:

  • Rome Odunze more than 50.5 Receiving Yards
  • Dallas Goedert more than 33.5 Receiving Yards
  • D’Andre Swift more than 11.5 Receiving yards
  • Boosted to 5.60x

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

sleeper
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up