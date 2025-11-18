Season finales for LPGA Tour in Florida and PGA Tour at Sea Island

LPGA Tour CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Naples, Florida. Course: Tiburon GC (Gold). Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72. Prize money: $11…

LPGA Tour

CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: Tiburon GC (Gold). Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72.

Prize money: $11 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-3 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (CNBC); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Jeeno Thitikul.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Linn Grant won The Annika.

Notes: The top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe qualified for the season finale. The standings are no longer relevant as any of the 60 players who win gets the $4 million prize as official money. … Nelly Korda comes into the final event without a win this year, after winning seven times in 2024. … The LPGA has had different winners at all but two tournaments this year. Jeeno Thitikul and Miyu Yamashita have won twice. … Youmin Hwang is the only LPGA winner this year not at the season finale. The South Korean won in Hawaii and deferred her membership to 2026. … Yamashita clinched LPGA rookie of the year last week. She is still in the running for player of the year with Thitikul. … Brooke Matthews, Lucy Li and Nataliya Guseva all played their way into the top 60 last week. … Tiburon Golf Club will host the mixed team Grant Thornton Invitational next month. … Jennifer Kupcho got $1 million for winning the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge this season.

Next week: End of season.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

PGA Tour

RSM CLASSIC

Site: St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Course: Sea Island GC Seaside (Yardage: 7,005. Par: 70.) and Plantation (Yardage: 7,060. Par: 72.)

Prize money: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1.26 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Maverick McNealy.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Last week: Adam Schenk won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Notes: This is the final event of the PGA Tour season with jobs on the line. Only the top 100 in the FedEx Cup — down from 125 in previous years — have full status for 2026, when the fields will be smaller. … Takumi Kanaya of Japan bogeyed the last hole in Bermuda and fell into a tie for third, which cost him 19 spots in the FedEx Cup. He comes into Sea Island at No. 99. … Karl Vilips, the Australian who won the Puerto Rico Open this year, is at No. 100. … Korn Ferry Tour player of the year Johnny Keefer received a sponsor exemption. He is No. 50 in the world and can earn a Masters invitation if he stays in the top 50 by the end of the year. … The field includes a pair of teenagers, Blades Brown from the Korn Ferry Tour and U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell. … The top 60 after this week get into the first two $20 million signature events next year. … Tournament host Davis Love III is in the field.

Next week: End of season.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

European Tour

Last week: Matt Fitzpatrick won the DP World Tour Championship.

Next week: Australian PGA Championship to start 2025-26 season.

Race to Dubai champion: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Stewart Cink won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup champion: Stewart Cink.

Next tournament: Skechers World Champions Cup on Dec. 5-7.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

Other tours

Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International, Riyadh GC, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Joaquin Niemann. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Dunlop Phoenix, Phoenix CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Previous winner: Max McGreevy. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

PGA Tour of Australasia: Queensland PGA Championship, Nudgee GC (The Kurrai), Nudgee, Australia. Defending champion: Phoenix Campbell. Online: https://golf.com.au/

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf-Final, Pezula Golf Estate (Pezula Championship), Knysna, South Africa. Defending champion: Dean Burmester. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open, Elleair GC (Matsuyama), Ehime, Japan. Previous winner: Miyu Yamashita. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Legends Tour: Vattanac Legends Championship, Vattanac Golf Resort, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

