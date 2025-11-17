San Diego Padres re-sign left-hander Kyle Hart to $1.2 million deal for next season with 2027 option

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Kyle Hart is staying with the San Diego Padres, agreeing Monday to a $1.2 million,…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Kyle Hart is staying with the San Diego Padres, agreeing Monday to a $1.2 million, one-year contract that includes a club option for 2027.

Hart gets a $1 million salary for 2026, and the Padres have a $2.5 million option with a $200,000 buyout.

The option price would escalate by $250,000 each for 16 and 20 starts next year, and $500,000 apiece for 24, 28 and 32. The buyout would increase by $100,000 each for 50, 55 and 60 games pitched.

Hart, who turns 33 on Sunday, went 3-3 with a 5.86 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in six starts ad 14 relief appearances for the Padres this year. He began the season as the Padres’ No. 5 starter, spent time in the minors and returned to San Diego as an effective reliever down the stretch of the club’s 90-win season.

San Diego had declined a $5 million option with a $500,000 buyout for next season on Hart, who was selected the top pitcher in South Korea while pitching for NC Dinos in 2024.

A former 19th-round pick in the amateur draft had spent eight seasons mostly in the U.S. minor leagues, making his only previous major league appearances in 2020 with four games for the Boston Red Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.