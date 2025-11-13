Sabres visit the Avalanche after Rosen’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (5-7-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-1-5, in the Central Division) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Buffalo Sabres (5-7-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-1-5, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -328, Sabres +261; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Colorado Avalanche after Isak Rosen scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth.

Colorado has an 11-1-5 record overall and a 5-0-2 record in home games. The Avalanche rank first in NHL play with 68 total goals (averaging four per game).

Buffalo is 5-7-4 overall and 0-4-2 on the road. The Sabres have a -12 scoring differential, with 42 total goals scored and 54 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won 3-1 in the previous meeting. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon has 14 goals and 18 assists for the Avalanche. Parker Kelly has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has six goals and six assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-1-3, averaging 4.4 goals, eight assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Sabres: 3-3-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

